Hundreds gather at Utah Capitol for anti-abortion ‘March for Life’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Hundreds gathered at the Utah State Capitol Saturday for the March for Life event, an anti-abortion rally.

Demonstrators did a walk in remembrance of the 3,200 unborn babies that were aborted in Utah over the course of 2017.

They also gathered donations for the pregnancy resource center, whose aim is to help pregnant Utahns who may not want to get an abortion to find other resources.

Organizers said the event commemorates the Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973, and the abortions that have taken place since that day.

Fox 13 reached out to Planned Parenthood of Utah on the event but has not yet received a response.

Two abortion bills were been unveiled in the Utah State Legislature, and are drawing threats of lawsuits.

Rep. Cheryl Acton, R-West Jordan, unveiled House Bill 136, a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks.

Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield, unveiled House Bill 166 which would ban abortions where the child would have Down Syndrome.