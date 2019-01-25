× Rep. McAdams co-sponsors bill to stop congressional pay if budget, spending bills not passed on time

WASHINGTON — Rep. Ben McAdams D-UT signed onto the “No Budget, No Pay” act Tuesday, that would stop congressional pay if the United States Congress fails to pass a budget or spending bill on time.

The act, which has bipartisan support, would prevent both House and Senate members from being paid retroactively as well, according to a press release made by McAdams’ office.

McAdams also co-sponsored the “No Work, No Pay Act of 2019,” a bill sponsored by Rep. John Curtis R-UT, that would not allow for Congressional pay during a government shutdown.

“Utahns know that if they fail to do their job, they won’t get paid. Congress should be no different,” said McAdams. “This measure would help push bipartisan solutions and avoid government shutdowns that harm Utah families and our economy. As a former mayor who balanced the budget on time every year, I know it can be done.”

McAdams’ office said he deferred his pay for as long as the government shutdown lasted.