Rep. Curtis introduces 'No Work, No Pay Act,' revoking pay of reps in Washington during federal shutdowns

WASHINGTON — Representative John Curtis (R-UT), on the first day of the new Congress in Washington, introduced a bill to prohibit U.S. Senators and Congressional representatives from being paid during federal agency shutdowns.

H.R. 26, the “No Work, No Pay Act of 2019,” would prohibit the payment of Senators and Representatives when any federal agency is shut down “due to a lapse in funding appropriated by Congress,” a press release sent by Curtis said.

“The American people expect Congress to do its most basic job: pass a budget and fund the government. If we can’t, then we shouldn’t get paid,” said Curtis. “Washington should take note of states like Utah that do it right. Not only does the Utah Legislature pass a baseline budget at the beginning of each legislative session to avoid any state government shutdown threats, but they also responsibly balance the state’s budget every year.”

Curtis said he has already asked the Clerk of the House to withhold his pay until the government is fully funded.

He believes that both Republicans and Democrats should be held accountable to “find common ground to solve the funding impasse” the press release said.

A copy of Curtis’ letter asking for his pay to be withheld during the shutdown can be found here.