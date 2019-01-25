× Police: Parents arrested for child abuse homicide after infant found dead at Motel 6 in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — Officials with the Unified Police Department said Friday night that an infant’s parents were arrested after the 4-month-old boy was found dead in Midvale Friday.

Jose Ramirez, 21 Jessica Lujan, 20 were booked for Child Neglect Homicide, police said.

Police officials said the investigation took place at a Motel 6, at 7263 S. Catalpa St.

According to Sgt. Melody Gray with the police department, officers were already at the motel on an unrelated matter. Around 1:30 management alerted them to another 911 call from a room within the motel.

“The father was calling 911 when the officers arrived,” Gray said.

Upon entering room 113, officers found a 4-month-old baby boy unresponsive on a bed. Life-saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful.

“Those officers attempted life-saving measures. Unified Fire arrived, they also attempted to revive this child but unfortunately, the child is deceased and never did become responsive,” said Gray.

Police stated Friday night that they would not release any other information on the arrests.