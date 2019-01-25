× Police on scene of suspicious death of infant in Midvale motel

MIDVALE, Utah — The Unified Police Department said Friday that officers were at the scene of a suspicious death of an infant in Midvale.

Police officials said the investigation was taking place at a Motel 6, at 7263 S. Catalpa St.

According to Sgt. Melody Gray with the police department, police went to the motel at 1:30 p.m. on an unrelated matter.

When police arrived at the motel they found a 4-month-old boy unresponsive on a bed, Gray stated. Life-saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful.

Gray stated that police need to treat the incident as if it were suspicious because of the age of the infant. Two children were in the room, including the baby, as well as the infant’s parents.

Gray said the parents of the infant were being questioned, and investigators were waiting on a warrant to be able to search the room.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.