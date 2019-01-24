Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — For Justine Rodriguez, every day since her weight-loss surgery in Tijuana three years ago is a struggle.

Three years ago, getting gastric sleeve surgery in Mexico seemed like a good idea, since it only cost $5,000 — whereas it would have cost $50,000 in the U.S.

"I was desperate," she said.

But post-surgery, things took a turn for the worse.

Her lungs collapsed, she had to be fed through tubes, and a CT scan found an abscess that was "like solid concrete."

At the University of Utah hospital, doctors found the problem.

"They found I had a leak caused by [a] doctor in surgery in Mexico," Rodriguez said. "[He had] sewn [the] pouch too tight along staple line."

Dr. Anna Ibele, with U of U hospital, said it isn't the first time she's seen a case like Rodriguez.

"People come in unable to swallow and eat," Dr. Ibele said. "People come in with holes in their stomachs that are leaking in their abdomen."

Most recently, people who have had weight-loss surgery in Tijuana have contracted a "superbug," Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which is resistant to antibiotics.

Dr. Ibele said patients with experiences like these end up with lasting health problems and huge mountains of debt, something Rodriguez is painfully familiar with.

"I currently owe the U over a million dollars," Rodriguez said. "The problems I have now are not worth going to Mexico to get surgery done."