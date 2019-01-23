× Matt Hoover held without bail on suspicion of aggravated murder in the death of Provo Police officer Joseph Shinners

PROVO, Utah — The man accused of killing Provo Police Department Master Officer Joseph Shinners is being held without bail on suspicion of aggravated murder and several other counts according to court documents released Wednesday morning.

Matt Frank Hoover is accused of killing Officer Shinners on January 5 in Orem.

According to the probable cause statement, Officer Shinners and Officer Estrada attempted to arrest Hoover on outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants.

Hoover and a female were in a car in the area of 20 West University Parkway in Orem.

Hoover resisted arrest, and at one point, Officer Shinners entered the passenger side of the car in an attempt to arrest Hoover.

According to the PC statement, Hoover produced a Ruger .380 semi-automatic pistol and shot Officer Shinners in the left side.

Shinners returned fire, hitting Hoover in the abdomen.

The Ruger was found to be stolen and is described as having a silver slide and a purple grip.

Hoover referred to it as the “purple people eater” according to the court papers.

The documents also indicate a syringe containing a brown/red liquid substance was found in the driver’s door compartment and a baggie containing a brownish crystal like substance was located under the driver’s seat.

The PC statement indicated Hoover had vowed he would not return to prison and would “shoot it out” with police.

Hoover’s ex-wife is quoted in the documents as saying Hoover would prefer “suicide by cop” rather than go back to prison.

The Utah County Attorney’s Office is expected to announce charges against Hoover and more details about the investigation at a eleven a.m. news conference.

You can watch that news conference live on Fox 13 News live at 11 and on fox13now.com.

Here are the other counts Hoover is suspected of committing according to the PC statement: