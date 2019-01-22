× Police: Suspect in white Nissan sought after hitting, critically injuring bicyclist in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials are asking for the public’s help after an individual on a bicycle was hit while riding in Salt Lake City Tuesday evening.

Salt Lake City police officials said the incident occurred at 1033 W. 400 S.

Investigators said a white Nissan hit the person, and didn’t stop.

The person who was hit was taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call police at 801-799-3000.