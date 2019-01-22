× Mitt Romney to host first town hall as a U.S. Senator Tuesday night in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah — Senator Mitt Romney R-UT will host his first town hall as a United States Senator Tuesday evening in Farmington.

The town hall is set to be held at 7 p.m. at the Davis County Administration Building in Farmington, on 61 South Main St., Suite 303.

The purpose of the town hall, according to a press release sent by Romney’s office, was to hear from local residents.

The town hall comes as many federal workers who are employed in Weber County are being affected by the government shutdown, which is in its 32nd day. Romney visited Ogden last week to meet with Weber County commissioners and talk about how the partial government shutdown is affecting members of the community.

“You know, there’s that old expression that someone, can cut their nose off to spite their face, Romney said after the meeting. “But that’s not what’s happening. They’re cutting someone else’s nose off and not their own.”

Doors open for the town hall at 6:30 p.m.