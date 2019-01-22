Inmate who walked away from work project in Cache County is back behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CACHE COUNTY, Utah -- An inmate accused of walking away from a work project in Cache County is back behind bars.

According to Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen, officers with Adult Probation and Parole arrested Joshua Aders late Monday night in Davis County.

The truck he stole was found parked in an alley in Salt Lake City and will be returned to the American West Heritage Center, Sheriff Jensen said.

Investigators say Aders escaped last Thursday while taking part in a community work project at the American West Heritage Center farm in Wellsville.

Aders was assigned to the work project due to his good behavior while in custody.

He was scheduled to be released in May, but will likely get more time added to his sentence now.