Cache County Sheriff seeks inmate who stole truck, escaped during volunteer work shift

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is seeking an inmate who escaped during a “Community Work Project” Thursday morning.

Joshua Aders was working at the American West Heritage Center Farm in Wellsville when he reportedly stole a pick-up truck and drove away.

According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Aders was working as part of a Community Work Project where inmates with a history of good behavior are allowed to volunteer.

Aders was last seen in the Wellsville area wearing black and white striped trousers, a fluorescent green t-shirt and black lace-up boots. The press release states he is 32 years old, 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

He was driving a 2005 white Ford Ranger with an orange caution light on top of the cab, a diamond plated tool box in the bed and Utah license plate D450Y.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone that comes in contact with Aders to call 911 or 435-753-7555. He was serving time in the Cache County Jail on charges of fraud, theft, failure to appear on warrants and drug-related crimes.

Aders was scheduled to be released from jail in May of this year.