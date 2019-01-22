Birth certificate bill targets transgender Utahns, LGBTQ rights group says

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill filed ahead of the 2019 Utah State Legislature seeks to define gender and block people from changing it on their birth certificate.

House Bill 153, sponsored by Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville, lists definitions for “male” and “female.” But it would not allow for birth certificates to be amended later to reflect a gender change.

Rep. Nelson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX 13 on Tuesday, but told the website UtahPolicy.com he did not believe birth certificates should be changed.

“It is a fiction to change the sex designation on a birth certificate – a vital record — based on fluctuating gender,” he told the website.

The LGBTQ rights group Equality Utah suggested the bill was attempting to erase transgender Utahns.

“In 2015 the Utah Legislature crafted the state’s first legal protections for transgender Utahns. However, this legislation recklessly maligns the dignity of the transgender community. It is an egregious violation of the spirit and tone of Utah’s ‘Fairness for All’ model,” Equality Utah executive director Troy Williams said in a statement.

Right now, birth certificates can be amended to allow for a gender marker change. But for transgender Utahns, it depends on the judge you get. The Utah Supreme Court is currently deliberating a case involving a pair of transgender Utahns who were denied gender marker changes and whether the policy should be uniform statewide.

Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, is planning to re-introduce a bill that would create a pathway for transgender people to change their gender marker on legal forms. His bill failed to pass last year amidst criticism from social conservatives who felt it went too far, and LGBTQ groups who felt it didn’t go far enough.