× Utah National Guard member who died while swimming in local pool identified

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Officials with the Utah National Guard said Sunday they were shocked and saddened after a chaplain and father of three died while swimming in a local pool.

Batallion Chief Jeff Fox with the West Valley City Fire Department said the man was doing laps at the West Valley Family Fitness Center Saturday, and his wife was filming him. The man went under the water for an unknown reason, Fox said. It was also unknown how long he was underwater before lifeguards found him.

He was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead after resuscitation efforts.

The Utah National Guard identified the swimmer as Chaplain, Cpt. Corey C. Holmgren, a 35-year-old father of three and a member of the 19th Special Forces Group at Camp Williams in Bluffdale.

“We are shocked and saddened by the loss of Cpt. Holmgren. He was a phenomenal chaplain and Soldier and his loss will be felt deeply within our ranks,” said Maj. Gen. Jefferson S. Burton, the adjutant general of the Utah National Guard. “Our prayers are with his wife and children.”

Officials said the cause of Holmgren’s death is under investigation, but Holmgren was doing breath exercises prior to the incident.

“Today is a sad day having lost a friend, brother, husband, father, and patriot,” said Col. Gerald White, senior chaplain for the Utah National Guard. “May we remember how fragile and precious each day and moment we have is.”

The Utah National Guard said Holmgren was on orders at Camp Williams, supporting a Yellow Ribbon event for soldiers who recently returned from deployment overseas, as well as those soldier’s families.

Holmgren is survived by his wife, Mindy, and their three children, the Utah Nation Guard Said, and Mindy is currently pregnant with their fourth child.