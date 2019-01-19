× 35-year-old veteran dies in at rec center in West Valley City while doing laps in pool

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 35-year-old veteran died while doing laps in a local West Valley City pool Saturday, officials said.

Batallion Chief Jeff Fox with the West Valley City Fire Department said the man was doing laps at the West Valley Family Fitness Center Saturday, and his wife was filming him.

The man went under the water for an unknown reason, Fox said. It was also unknown how long he was underwater before lifeguards found him.

Lifeguards pulled the man out, according to Fox, used a defibrillator, and began CPR. After fire officials arrived, they continued CPR at the scene for 25 minutes.

The man was transported to the hospital and responders continued to try to revive him for 30 minutes, Fox stated. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Fox stated the cause of the man’s death was not immediately known. The man was an ex-military member, with no medical history.

The man’s identity had not been released at the time of this report.