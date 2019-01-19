South Jordan homicide victim’s car found in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, Salt Lake City dispatch confirmed police found the vehicle that belonged to a South Jordan man who was found dead Friday night in an apparent homicide.

The vehicle, a white 2015 Cadillac Escalade with Utah plate F823HC, was located near 2200 South Redwood Road.

The Cadillac Escalade has been located with the help of West Valley Police. More information will come as the investigation into the #Homicide of David Stokoe unfolds. — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) January 19, 2019

Police took two people who were in the vehicle, a man and a woman, into custody.

Their identities have not been released and it is unclear at this time whether they were involved in the apparent homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 13 for updates.