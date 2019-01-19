South Jordan homicide victim’s car found in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, Salt Lake City dispatch confirmed police found the vehicle that belonged to a South Jordan man who was found dead Friday night in an apparent homicide.
The vehicle, a white 2015 Cadillac Escalade with Utah plate F823HC, was located near 2200 South Redwood Road.
Police took two people who were in the vehicle, a man and a woman, into custody.
Their identities have not been released and it is unclear at this time whether they were involved in the apparent homicide.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 13 for updates.
