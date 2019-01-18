Salt Lake police on scene of suspicious circumstances in relation to missing man

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said investigators were on the scene of some “suspicious circumstances,” surrounding a missing man.

Police said earlier Friday that they were looking for David Stokoe, who was last seen driving a white Cadillac Escalade with Utah license plate F823HL.

Investigators were at Windsor St. and Princeton Ave, investigating suspicious circumstances surrounding Stokoe’s disappearance, SLCPD said in a tweet.

Additional details on the nature of Stokoe’s disappearance were not released by police at the time of this report.

Photos of Stokoe and a car similar to the one he was driving can be seen below:

We are assisting South Jordan looking for a #MissingPerson David Stokoe. If you have any information where David is please call 801-799-3000 case number 19-10532. He was last seen driving a 2015 white Cadillac Escalade Ut plate F823HL similar to the one pictured. pic.twitter.com/8O026WPzwD — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) January 18, 2019

