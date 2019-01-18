Salt Lake police on scene of suspicious circumstances in relation to missing man

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said investigators were on the scene of some “suspicious circumstances,” surrounding a missing man.
Police said earlier Friday that they were looking for David Stokoe, who was last seen driving a white Cadillac Escalade with Utah license plate F823HL.
Investigators were at Windsor St. and Princeton Ave, investigating suspicious circumstances surrounding Stokoe’s disappearance, SLCPD said in a tweet.
Additional details on the nature of Stokoe’s disappearance were not released by police at the time of this report.
Photos of Stokoe and a car similar to the one he was driving can be seen below:
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.