Orange air in forecast for Salt Lake County Tuesday, but storm may bring some relief Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Air quality is expected to remain an issue for much of northern Utah Tuesday but could improve Wednesday as a storm makes its way into the Beehive State.

Orange air ("unhealthy for sensitive groups") is expected in Salt Lake County Tuesday, while yellow air ("moderate") is expected in many other areas of northern Utah.

Salt Lake County should improve to yellow Wednesday.

Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Tooele, Utah and Weber counties are all expected to see yellow air through Wednesday.

Specific information about air quality and mandatory/voluntary action days for your area can be found on the DEQ’s forecast page.

A storm system approaching Utah is weakening as it moves north as of Tuesday, and clouds with snow flurries are possible. Accumulations are not expected in northern Utah valleys.

More precipitation on Wednesday should help clear out inversion conditions and may bring snow to higher elevations and in the southern part of the state.

Southern Utah's mountains could receive 3-6 inches of snow during the storm while the Central Mountains can expect 2 to 5 inches.

South central Utah is forecast to get 1-4 inches while 1 inch is possible in south east Utah, Castle Country and along the Wasatch Plateau.

Keep up-to-date with the latest breaking news with the Fox 13 News &Weather app:

Click here to download on all iOS devices.

Click here to download on all Android operating systems.