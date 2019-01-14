Winter weather advisory to take effect in Southern Utah, with storm moving to other parts of the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHERN UTAH -- A winter weather advisory will go into effect Monday night in southern parts of Utah, for a storm hitting Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said Monday the storm would bring winter weather to Utah throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday:

Another storm is coming through the area Tuesday into Wednesday, with the best accumulations over southern Utah. See the graphic for more info on timing and impacts. #utwx pic.twitter.com/RaEl5Rg1C3 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) January 14, 2019

"The storm will move into southwest Utah early Tuesday morning before spreading across the remainder of Utah and southwest Wyoming during the day," the NWS said.

Snow could impact travel on portions of I-70 in Central Utah.

WEATHER ALERT: Winter weather advisories have been issued for the mountains in portions of southern Utah starting at 11pm tonight & central/SE Utah beginning early Tuesday morning. #utwx pic.twitter.com/jcWLiRqbqL — Kristen Van Dyke (@kvandykewx) January 14, 2019

