Winter weather advisory to take effect in Southern Utah, with storm moving to other parts of the state

SOUTHERN UTAH -- A winter weather advisory will go into effect Monday night in southern parts of Utah, for a storm hitting Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said Monday the storm would bring winter weather to Utah throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday:
"The storm will move into southwest Utah early Tuesday morning before spreading across the remainder of Utah and southwest Wyoming during the day," the NWS said.
Snow could impact travel on portions of I-70 in Central Utah.
Click here for updates on the forecasted storm.
Keep up-to-date with the latest breaking news with the Fox 13 News &Weather app:
Click here to download on all iOS devices.
Click here to download on all Android operating systems.