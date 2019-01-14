× BYU, U of U extend ‘Holy War’ rivalry series to 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — Brigham Young University and the University of Utah announced that they are extending their rivalry football series, also known as “The Holy War,” until 2024.

The two teams were already contracted through 2022, a press release sent by the U of U said.

Last year, the Utes Utes rallied in the second half of the game against BYU, that led them to come out victorious 35-27.

Overall, the Utes lead the series 61 to 34.

Below is a list of series dates through 2024, provided by the U of U and BYU:

Aug. 29, 2019, Provo

Sept. 3, 4 or 5, 2020, Salt Lake City

Sept. 11, 2021, Provo

Sept. 3, 2022, Salt Lake City

Sept. 16, 2023, Provo

Sept. 7, 2024, Salt Lake City