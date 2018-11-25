“Holy War” fans got what they desired: a hard fought battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of Ute and Cougar fans were up bright and early Saturday morning building fires, drinking, playing games and preparing for what they expected to be a hard fought, intense battle. That’s what they got.

“I’d call it the cherry on top. I’d call it the cherry on top of the season,” Joe Miller, a Utes fan told Fox13 while tailgating Saturday. “It’s a great rivalry I think it’s one of the best in the west.”

There was a sea of red, which wasn’t surprising since the game was held at Rice-Esccles Stadium but there were some very dedicated BYU fans who put up their colors in many corners of campus.

One of those fans, Jake Andrus, had white the set up. Televisions, couches, cougar flags and more blue coving his tent than you could imagine. He said many BYU fans were nervous to come to Utes territory but he wasn’t.

“It’s a great time, you get treated well…nothing but respect for them. I hope they lose tonight, but nothing but respect. Go cougs, and we’re here no matter what,” Andrus said.

It was a cold game and the Cougar offense ran ahead of the struggling Ute offense during their first half of play but the Utes really rallied back in the second half that led them to come out victorious over BYU, 35-27.

