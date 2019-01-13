Dramatic photos, videos show shooting at Fashion Place Mall in Murray

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah -- Following a shooting at Fashion Place Mall in Murray Sunday afternoon, photos and videos flooded into Fox 13's inbox and were posted throughout social media.

Two people were injured, and three suspects are wanted following the shooting.

Murray police said the shooting was “possibly gang-related,” and were looking for three people who fled the mall in light colored hoodies or sweatshirts and dark pants.

“We do not know their identities, we have descriptions of them,” police said of the suspects

In one video, four shots can be heard going off in succession before people begin screaming, and running away from the incident:

Two people were wounded. Murray Police Det. Kenny Bass told reporters that a man and a woman in their 20s were taken to Intermountain Medical Center. The man was in critical condition, and the woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition, was treated, then released from the hospital.

Another video shared with fox 13 News shows two victims of the shooting being treated by bystanders just outside the mall:

Photos of the incident, which show a large police presence within the mall, can be seen below:

