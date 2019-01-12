× On day 22 of government shutdown, longest in history, President Trump says he is waiting for Democrats

WASHINGTON — In a series of tweets Saturday, President Donald Trump said the U.S. is facing a humanitarian crisis at the southern border, and the government shutdown would not be resolved until Democrats get back from their “vacations.”

“I do have a plan on the Shutdown,” Trump tweeted “But to understand that plan you would have to understand the fact that I won the election, and I promised safety and security for the American people. Part of that promise was a Wall at the Southern Border. Elections have consequences!”

The partial government shutdown reached its’ 22nd day Saturday, making it the longest in recent history.

“We will be out for a long time unless the Democrats come back from their ‘vacations’ and get back to work,” Trump said. “I am in the White House ready to sign!”

As the shutdown continued, some 800,000 federal employees received $0 on their paychecks Friday, CNN reported.

Trump walked out of a meeting with Democratic leaders earlier in the week after they said they would not pass a $5 billion budget for border security.

