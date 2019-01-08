× Utah politicians react to President Trump’s national address on border wall

WASHINGTON — Utah politicians released statements and took to social media Tuesday in response to President Trump’s national address on border security.

The immigration matter, Trump said, is “a crisis of the heart, a crisis of the soul.”

Speaking from behind the Resolute Desk, Trump said the US could no longer accommodate immigrants who enter the country illegally.

“All Americans are hurt by uncontrolled illegal migration,” Trump said. “It strains public resources and drives down jobs and wages.”

Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT) released the following comment on Trump’s address:

“Utahns expect us to work together, find common ground and move forward with solutions. We have important issues to address that will be debated over the coming months but we should have those debates after we’ve done our basic job of resuming government operations. Both parties and President Trump need to work together to end the partial government shutdown. This impasse is unproductive, unnecessary and harms our ability to resolve serious issues such as reforming our broken immigration system and lowering health care costs.”

Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) released the following statement:

“Securing our borders and protecting America’s national security should not be a partisan issue. Republicans and Democrats need to come together and find an end to this government shutdown in a way that provides the resources needed at the border. In addition to infrastructure, this should contain more immigration judges, law enforcement personnel, technology and money to address the humanitarian needs. This includes funding for enhanced medical support and facilities for vulnerable populations. I believe if we are willing to put political agendas aside we can ensure that our border patrol agencies have the manpower and resources they need while also protecting the dignity of migrants.”

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) called for an end to the shutdown and the border crisis in his statement:

“We have a crisis on our southern border. Our law enforcement personnel are being overrun. We need more border patrol agents, more emergency medical technicians, more immigration judges, and yes, more wall,” Sen. Lee said. “We already have 650 miles of wall on the southern border. But it is not enough. President Clinton built wall, President Bush built wall, and even President Obama built wall. Walls work. Let’s come together, give the Department of Homeland Security the money they need to address this crisis, and end the shutdown.”

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) applauded Trump and his address in a tweet Tuesday:

“President Trump made a compelling case tonight. The two Democrat leaders (like many other Dems) voted in the past for physical barriers and border security under previous presidents. Who is really playing politics here? It’s time to fix this! Lets get it done!”

Rep. Rob Bishop (R-UT) released the following statement:

“This shutdown impasse is entirely due to the misuse of the Senate filibuster. It’s not complicated, America should have secure borders. This is something Democrats have supported for years, until recently. Now they insist on playing political games over 1/10th of 1% of government spending. Let’s end this impasse, secure our border, and reopen the government.”

Trump’s address can be watched below: