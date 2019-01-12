× Hundreds gather for funeral of fallen Provo Police Officer Joseph Shinners

OREM, Utah — Hundred of people gathered Saturday to honor the life and service of Provo Police Officer Joseph Shinners, who was killed in the line of duty in early January.

Shinners was a 3-year veteran of the Provo Police Department, Chief Richard Ferguson said in a press conference shortly after Shinners was killed.

Shinners was a father and husband, Ferguson said. He was assigned to the police department’s patrol division, focusing on the Provo Business District, and was also a member of the bicycle patrol and SWAT team.

Dozens of volunteers spent Friday afternoon preparing the procession route before the funeral, tying ribbons to honor Shinners.

The Utah Department of Corrections posted a photo to their Facebook page Saturday, showing American flags lining the streets on the procession route:

Video of Shinners’ funeral can be seen below: