Co-owner of Utah Gun Exchange charged with weapons violations; possession of large amount of marijuana, cash

SANDY, Utah — The co-owner of the Utah Gun Exchange is accused of being in possession of weapons, a large amount of marijuana and cash, after authorities served a search warrant at his Sandy home.

Bryan Alan Melchior, a co-owner of the gun exchange, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and multiple firearm charges, documents filed in Utah’s 3rd District Court stated.

Melchior made headlines nationwide after the Utah Gun Exchange followed Parkland, Florida students who survived a deadly school shooting in 2018, taking the company’s military-style armored vehicle on the road, holding counter-rallies.

Court documents state that on November 13, 2018, investigators in Sandy searched Melchior’s residence after serving a search warrant, and located “30 firearms, more than a pound of marijuana, numerous THC products and $36,247 in cash.”

The search warrant was served during an ongoing investigation into narcotics distribution, court documents stated.

During the search of the residence, documents said that investigators found guns, gun suppressors, pieces of silver including coins and bars in “numerous safes,” and safes that contained marijuana.

Investigators found “multiple types of THC edibles, e-cigarette cartridges, THC syrups, packages of marijuana, hemp wraps, DABS, nectar sicks in boxes, and pills,” the documents said.

Melchior was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a third-degree felony, and five counts of purchase, transfer, possess or use of a firearm by a restricted person, all third-degree felonies.

He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court on Feb. 15, documents said.