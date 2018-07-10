× The Utah Gun Exchange is following the Parkland students around the country to combat their call for more gun laws

SALT LAKE COUNTY – From Texas to New York to Utah, students continue to hold rallies and town halls calling for new gun regulations after repeated mass shootings. It is a political movement sparked by the massacre of 17 people at a Florida high school in February.

Now, an owner of a Utah online gun trading marketplace has taken the company’s military-style armored vehicle on the road, following these students and holding counter-rallies. That includes urging its members to attend a “March for Our Lives” town hall in Salt Lake County this weekend, which is led by some of the Parkland, Fla., victims.

Bryan Melchior, a co-owner of the Utah Gun Exchange, is now on the Gulf Coast in Florida, staging to attend town halls organized by the Parkland teenagers. So far the pro-gun group at these events has been limited to Melchior and his seven traveling companions, though they urge supporters to attend any event intended to push for new gun restrictions.

Their road trip hasn’t exactly been incident-free.

Click here to read the full story from the Salt Lake Tribune.