× Layton Police identify victim in fatal crash, ask for help locating his family

LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police have identified a man who was hit and killed by a car and are asking the public for help locating his next of kin.

According to a press release issued Thursday by the Layton Police Department, 63-year-old David Begay was hit and killed in the area of 450 North Main Street around 10:45 p.m. on December 18.

Police said Begay did not have any ID on his person when he was killed and believe he was transient at the time of his death.

Authorities have not been able to locate Begay’s next of kin and are now asking anyone with information about the man’s family to call Layton PD at 801-497-8300.