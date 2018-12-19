× Man hit, killed by car while crossing street in Layton

LAYTON, Utah – A man was hit and killed while crossing a street in Layton Tuesday night, one of two such deadly crashes in the city in the space of several hours.

Lt. Brady Fitzpatrick of Layton Police said the crash occurred in the area of 450 North Main Street around 10:45 p.m.

It appears the man was crossing the street but was not in a crosswalk when he was struck by a northbound vehicle.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries. His identity has not been released.

The driver remained at the scene. It is not clear if the driver will face charges in connection with the crash at this point.

The deadly incident is one of two in Layton Tuesday, as another man was killed earlier that night near Hill Field Road and 1650 North.