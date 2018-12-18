× Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Layton Tuesday evening, dispatch officials confirmed.

The accident occurred at 1650 Hill Field Road, close to the Fox Creek Apartments.

Details regarding the man’s name or age were not available at the time of the report.

Details on how the accident occurred were also not available.

This is a breaking news story. Fox 13 has a crew on the way to the scene and additional details will be posted as they become available.