SOUTH SALT LAKE — Utah rounded out Wednesday with a second SWAT situation in South Salt Lake, after a SWAT standoff in Provo that lasted five hours.

Officer Gary Keller with South Salt Lake Police confirmed to FOX 13 that an incident is taking place at 61 E Cordelia Ave.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will update it as more details emerge.