SWAT team responds to Provo home

PROVO, Utah — SWAT officers responded to a Provo address Wednesday afternoon after receiving police tried to serve warrants on a man who refused to come out of his home.

The SWAT team could be seen at a home located behind some businesses near 300 N Freedom Blvd. A Provo Police representative told FOX 13 the suspect is a 59-year-old man who has multiple felony warrants.

Police don’t believe anyone is in danger and no one else is with the man.

