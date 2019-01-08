× Police ask witnesses to come forward after Provo officer shot, killed by fugitive in Orem

OREM, Utah — Orem Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a Provo Police officer was shot and killed by a wanted fugitive.

Orem Police said they have spoken with several witnesses and even reviewed cell phone footage of the incident, but they say they want to speak with anyone who “had a closer view or heard specific things being shouted.”

They said they do not need to speak with those who saw flashing lights or heard the general commotion associated with the fatal shooting, which occurred Saturday night behind a Bed Bath and Beyond in Orem.

Witnesses who meet that criteria should call dispatch at 801-229-7070 and ask for Det. Locke.

Officer Joseph Shinners was killed in the exchange of gunfire that night and the suspect, Matt Frank Hoover, was wounded.

Shinners will be laid to rest Saturday. A public funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at the Utah Valley University UCCU Event Center, located at 800 West University Parkway in Orem.

A memorial fund for Shinners’ family has been set up and can be found here.