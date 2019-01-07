Road remains closed in North Ogden after avalanches send down feet of debris

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — The North Ogden Divide remains closed after avalanches dropped up to 10 feet of debris.

The road has been shut down since the avalanche occurred around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crews couldn’t start the work to clear it Monday, because conditions still were not safe.

“We talked to Utah Avalanche Control and they advised us to wait at least 24-48 hours until the snow stabilizes,” said Joe Hadley, Weber County Roads Director.

Hadley estimates crews will be able to get to work early Tuesday morning.

“We are going to have two loaders up here. I estimate it will take about six to eight hours to dig it out,” Hadley said.

Hadley hopes to have the road open by Tuesday evening.

“It is a main road and we try to keep it open as much as we can, but sometimes for public safety, we have to close it,” Hadley said.