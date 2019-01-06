Avalanche traps vehicle, causes road closure in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — An avalanche prompted a road closure and trapped a vehicle on the North Ogden Divide Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release made by Weber County, at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday the North Ogden Divide experienced an avalanche.

The press release stated that the avalanche occurred on the Liberty side of the divide near Chicken Creek.

Officials estimated that the avalanche caused snow and debris nearly five-feet deep to stretch across the road.

One vehicle was stuck in the snow following the avalanche and crews were working to clear the vehicle and get occupants out, the release said.

The press release stated that crews were working to clear the road “as quickly as possible.” The road was expected to reopen on Tuesday.

“Access to Nordic Valley via the North Ogden Divide is blocked but travelers are encouraged to use Ogden Canyon has an alternate route,” the press release said. “Officials are still assessing the situation but as of right now, it seems no one is injured.”

Photos of the avalanche can be seen below: