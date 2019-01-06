Winter weather advisory issued for Northern Utah from late Sunday into Monday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHERN UTAH -- The National Weather Service (NWS) in Salt Lake City issued a winter weather advisory for Northern Utah that will take effect at 11 p.m. Sunday night to 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The NWS said the areas under advisory will be the Cache Valley, Wasatch Front, Wasatch Back/Mountain Valleys and Uinta County.

Snow accumulation and blowing snow were expected in advisory areas, with wind gusts as high as 45 mph, NWS said.

Areas could see one to four inches of snow during the winter storm.

Drivers were asked to plan for slippery road conditions, and areas of poor visibility and blowing snow.

The new storm came hours after much of Northern Utah was hit with winter weather and snow Saturday night and Sunday morning.

