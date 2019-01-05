Winter storm moving in and should bring snow to most of the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A winter storm is moving in to Utah Saturday night and is expected to bring snow to most of the state.

Fox 13's Brek Bolton says this is the first of two storms to hit the state. See his latest forecast above.

The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service is warning about hazardous travel across the state.

❄️Snow developing overnight will impact travel across Utah into Sunday.

⚠️Roads will be icy & slick with any accumulation.

⏲️Starting late tonight & through Sun evening, snow will accumulate in many locations.

Check with @UDOTTRAFFIC for road conditions.#utwx #utsnow pic.twitter.com/gslocUTOfK — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) January 5, 2019

The Utah Department of Transportation is also warning about about periods of snow and road slush through Sunday afternoon.

Even residents of Utah's Red Rock Country are being advised to take steps to be prepared for wintry conditions.

RedRock Country is going to get some more snow tomorrow, don’t let your fuel tank get below a half tank. Check your tire pressure and tread depth. Keep a couple extra blankets in the trunk and take your time getting to your destination. Drive safe!! pic.twitter.com/QB8Q119ylr — UHP Southeast Region (@SoutheastUhp) January 5, 2019

