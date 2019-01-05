Winter storm moving in and should bring snow to most of the state

SALT LAKE CITY -- A winter storm is moving in to Utah Saturday night and is expected to bring snow to most of the state.
Fox 13's Brek Bolton says this is the first of two storms to hit the state. See his latest forecast above.
The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service is warning about hazardous travel across the state.
The Utah Department of Transportation is also warning about about periods of snow and road slush through Sunday afternoon.
Even residents of Utah's Red Rock Country are being advised to take steps to be prepared for wintry conditions.
