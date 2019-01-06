× Utah Governor Gary Herbert orders state flag to be lowered on day of fallen Provo officer’s funeral

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Gary Herbert issued a statement following the death of 29-year-old Provo Police Officer Joseph Shinners, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday night.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of Officer Shinners,” Herbert wrote. “It is devastating to mourn yet another death among our brave and selfless police force, and my heart aches for Joseph’s wife and young son.”

Police said Shinners was working to apprehend a wanted fugitive who had made violent threats to officers in the past, near a Bed Bath and Beyond in Orem at 50 W. University Parkway, when he was shot.

Shinners was a 3-year veteran of the Provo Police Department, Chief Richard Ferguson said in a press conference Sunday.

“We owe an enormous debt to the men and women in uniform who work to protect our communities, and I pray that God will bless this dear family with peace during this very difficult time,” Herbert said.

Herbert announced that the flag of the state of Utah would be lowered to honor Shinners on the day of his funeral.