Dozens of flights delayed out of Salt Lake City airport, several canceled after snow hits Northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Around 90 flights were delayed and seven flights were canceled after a snowstorm hit Salt Lake City Sunday.

The Salt Lake City International Airport tweeted about the delays Sunday afternoon and urged passengers to check with their airlines to see if their flights will be affected.

Snow removal crews @slcairport working hard to keep runways clear during today’s snowstorm. About 90 flights were delayed with 4 outbound and 3 inbound flights cancelled. Passengers should check with their airline regarding potential impacts to flights. pic.twitter.com/FkkLD2VhoK — SaltLakeCityAirport (@slcairport) January 6, 2019

After the storm Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Salt Lake City issued a winter weather advisory for Northern Utah that will take effect at 11 p.m. Sunday night to 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The NWS said the areas under advisory will be the Cache Valley, Wasatch Front, Wasatch Back/Mountain Valleys and Uinta County.

Snow accumulation and blowing snow were expected in advisory areas, with wind gusts as high as 45 mph, NWS said.

The Utah Highway Patrol said that as of 4:00 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to 113 traffic accidents across the state.