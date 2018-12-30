× Members of LDS Church attend faith’s last 3-hour services before they are shortened to 2 hours after new year

SALT LAKE CITY — Many members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended their last three-hour church service Sunday.

The church announced earlier this year that the three-hour sessions would be shortened to two-hour sessions beginning in January of 2019.

“We’re so excited,” said Tammy Romero, an LDS Church member. “We have young kids and three-hour church is tough with nap time.”

During the faith’s semi-annual General Conference at Temple Square on Oct. 6, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the LDS Church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles outlined the schedule.

“The Sunday Church meetings will consist of a 60-minute sacrament meeting each Sunday, focused on the Savior, the ordinance of the sacrament, and spiritual messages. After time for transition to classes, Church members will attend a 50-minute class that will alternate each Sunday,” he said. “Sunday School will be held on the first and third Sundays. Priesthood quorums, Relief Society, and Young Women meetings will be held on the second and fourth Sundays. Meetings on the fifth Sunday will be under the direction of the bishop. Primary will be held each week during this same 50-minute period and will include singing time and classes.”