LDS Church to move to 2-hour services beginning January 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will move to two-hour services beginning in January 2019.

In a heavily rumored but still surprising announcement at the faith’s semi-annual General Conference at Temple Square, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the LDS Church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles outlined the schedule.

“The Sunday Church meetings will consist of a 60-minute sacrament meeting each Sunday, focused on the Savior, the ordinance of the sacrament, and spiritual messages. After time for transition to classes, Church members will attend a 50-minute class that will alternate each Sunday,” he said. “Sunday School will be held on the first and third Sundays. Priesthood quorums, Relief Society, and Young Women meetings will be held on the second and fourth Sundays. Meetings on the fifth Sunday will be under the direction of the bishop. Primary will be held each week during this same 50-minute period and will include singing time and classes.”

The announcement was prefaced by LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson addressing faithful members about finding “new balance between and connection gospel instruction in the home and in the Church.”

“As Latter-day Saints, we have become accustomed to thinking of ‘church’ as something that happens in our meetinghouses, supported by what happens at home. We need an adjustment to this pattern. It is time for home-centered church, supported by what takes place inside our branch, ward, and stake buildings,” he said.

In addition to a shorter worship schedule, the LDS Church will push more instruction in the home. A new curriculum for faithful members was also unveiled called “Come, Follow Me.”

The LDS Church began three hour services in 1980.

