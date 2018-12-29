Three snowmobilers share story of falling through the ice on a Utah reservoir Saturday, plunging into the cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah -- Three snowmobilers shared their story with Fox 13 after falling through thin ice on Strawberry Reservoir Saturday morning while on their way to go ice fishing.

Andrew Skinner, one of the snowmobilers who fell through, recalled the moment he saw his friends disappear into the ice.

"All of the sudden I looked down, and the conditions of the ice looked different, and just as I recognized that I saw the back of their sled just break through the ice," Skinner said.

Soon, Skinner himself said he was engulfed in the freezing water. Minutes felt like hours but he was able to get himself out on the ice. He soon realized that his friends were still stuck in the water, and he rushed to help.

