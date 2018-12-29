× Three people on snowmobiles fall into ice while riding on Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Three snowmobilers fell through a thin patch of ice while operating their vehicles on Strawberry Reservoir Saturday morning, officials said.

Wasatch County Search & Rescue said the incident occurred at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Three snowmobilers were heading out to go ice fishing at the reservoir, officials said. One person was driving his own snowmobile and a husband and wife sharing a vehicle were following behind.

The group came to a spot on the reservoir that had little ice coverage, search & rescue said, and the snowmobiles and occupants fell through the ice and into the lake.

“After going into the lake – sleds and all, they were able to self rescue and get a call out for help,” Wasatch County Search & Rescue said in a Facebook post.

All three of the individuals were treated by EMS, officials said. The snowmobiles were “not so lucky,” after falling into the lake, according to the post.

Wasatch County Search & Rescue urged the public to be cautious while operating snowmobiles on Strawberry Reservoir and said that the ice layers on the lake are not uniform, causing some areas to be dangerous.

