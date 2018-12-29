× Man falls into frozen lake while ice fishing on Utah reservoir

EAST CANYON, Utah — Park rangers are reminding the public of the dangers of ice and ice fishing after a man fell into the water in East Canyon State Park while ice fishing Saturday morning.

Officials said the northern end of East Canyon Reservoir did not completely freeze until Friday, and there was only about an inch of ice when the man fell in.

The group was on their way back to shore when the man fell into the ice, officials said. One of the people who was fishing with the man attempted to help him but fell through the ice as well.

The man became stuck in the ice, and was trapped in 33-degree water for ten minutes, park officials said.

“When we rescued him he was definitely losing his fine motor skills, and the things that can help you save yourself at that point,” said Chris Haramoto, Park Manager for East Canyon State Park. “I’m glad we got to him when we did.”

Park rangers got the man into a nearby cabin after rescuing him from the ice and warmed him up. He was checked out by medical personnel but was uninjured, officials said.

