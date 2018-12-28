× UHP: ‘Please slow down’ after 266 crashes in 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol officials report there were 266 crashes tallied for December 27, and they’re urging drivers to use extra caution in winter weather conditions.

“We’ll say it again…please slow down and leave extra following distance! It is imperative to do so, especially in winter driving conditions,” a tweet from UHP said.

On Thursday night, 16 cars were involved in six separate crashes along the same stretch of SR-201 at the same time.

“People were just sliding all over the place,” said Ryan Johansen, who was involved in the pileup. “People just couldn’t stop. I couldn’t stop, either, even though I had my foot all the way on my brakes.”

A storm expected to hit Utah Sunday and Monday could bring more snow.