ForLauren: Family of slain U of U student Lauren McCluskey shares photo of special football helmet honoring her

SALT LAKE CITY — Jill McCluskey, the mother of Lauren McCluskey, a University of Utah student who was killed earlier this year, took to Twitter Saturday to express her gratitude for the Utes, who sent her family a special football helmet.

Following Lauren McCluskey’s death and throughout their season, the Utes football team wore winged feet on their helmets to honor her life. During a game against BYU, both teams wore the wing decals on the back of their helmets in a display of unity to honor Lauren, who was an athlete at the university.

Jill McCluskey expressed her gratitude for the helmet that was sent to her family and said they would be cheering for the Utes during the Holiday Bowl.

@utahathletics was always wonderful to Lauren. Thanks to @UtesEquipment for sending us a helmet with Lauren's sticker and wings. We'll be cheering for @Utah_Football from Pullman in the Holiday Bowl. #ForLauren #NeverForget #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/b0M4chUFBq — Jill McCluskey (@jjmccluskey) December 22, 2018

Lauren’s family released a statement Thursday in which they responded to the university’s findings following a pair of reviews into the school’s handling of her murder case.

“We respectfully disagree with the conclusion that Lauren’s murder could not have been prevented,” the McCluskey family wrote in a statement sent to FOX 13.