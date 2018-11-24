× #ForLauren: BYU, University of Utah honor slain U of U student Lauren McCluckey during game

SALT LAKE CITY — The BYU Cougars and the University of Utah Utes honored slain U of U student Lauren McCluskey during their “Holy War” rivalry game Saturday.

McCluskey was killed on Oct. 22, and the suspected gunman, who was identified as Melvin Rowland, was later found dead inside a Salt Lake City church with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Utes have worn decals on their helmets honoring McCluskey multiple times during the football season.

Saturday night, Jill McCluskey, Lauren’s mother, thanked both BYU and the U of U for honoring her daughter:

McCluskey was laid to rest Sunday surrounded by family members, friends and university staff members and leaders earlier this month in Washington.