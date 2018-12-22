× 74-year-old dies after being hit by truck in Salt Lake City, left on side of the road

SALT LAKE CITY — A 74-year-old man who police said was hit by a truck Friday night in Salt Lake City and left on the side of the road has died from his injuries, a family member told Fox 13 Saturday.

According to Lt. Russ Amott with the Salt Lake City Police Department, the man was walking a dog Friday evening near 1600 N. Beck St. when he was hit by a truck.

Amott stated the truck pulled over, pulled the man out of the roadway, and then fled the scene.

Witnesses told investigators the man was driving a Ford F-150 extended cab.

The man’s daughter told Fox 13 he was the owner of Cowboy Joe’s Dog Boarding, which is located close to where the accident occurred.

