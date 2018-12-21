× Police seek driver who hit, critically injured 74-year-old man in Salt Lake City Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Salt Lake City are searching for a driver after a man was hit by a truck and left on the road in critical condition.

According to Lt. Russ Amott with the Salt Lake City Police Department, a 74-year-old man was walking his dog Friday evening near 1657 N. Beck St. when he was hit by a truck.

Amott stated the truck pulled over, pulled the man out of the roadway, and then fled the scene.

Witnesses told investigators the man was driving a Ford F-150 extended cab.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Amott said.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at (801) 799-3000.