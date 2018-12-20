× Man accused of running over restaurant employee in SLC charged with felony assault

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was arrested after police say he ran over a restaurant employee following an argument about parking has been charged with two felony counts of assault.

Patrick Walker was arrested for the incident, which occurred at Hires Big H at 700 East and 400 South.

Employees told police Walker had been parking and loitering in their parking lot regularly, and on December 15 employees approached him and asked him not to park there anymore.

That led to an argument, and police say Walker ran over the employee with his truck.

Charging documents state a witness observed Walker hitting the employee, knocking him down and continuing to drive over him. The witness said Walker then backed up over the man, then drove over him again before fleeing the scene.

Police say surveillance footage from a nearby business corroborated the witnesses’ account of the altercation.

The employee was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Walker is charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury as a second-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, and failure to remain at the scene of an accident as a third-degree felony.

Both assault charges are enhanced because Walker’s truck was considered a weapon in the attack.