Police seek suspect who ran over, seriously injured Salt Lake City restaurant employee after being asked to move truck

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are looking for a suspect who hit an employee of a Salt Lake City restaurant with a truck Saturday, following an argument in a parking lot.

Sgt. Brandon Shearer with the Salt Lake City Police Department said an employee noticed a vehicle, that was regularly seen dropping someone off in the business’s parking lot on 700 E. 400 S.

The individual would remain in the lot for a long period of time, Shearer said.

“On Saturday around lunchtime this individual was in the Hires parking lot again,” Shearer said, “and an employee of the Hires went and asked the subject not to park in their parking lot there.”

Shearer stated that an argument ensued during the interaction, and the individual in the truck ran over the employee.

The employee was transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to Shearer.

Police said they were trying to locate the suspect, who was identified as Patrick Walker, 27. Shearer stated that Walker drives a black Dodge Ram with license plate number W076YH.

Anyone who knows of Walker’s whereabouts was asked to call (801) 799-3000.

Shearer said the injuries on the employee were “significant.”